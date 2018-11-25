NBA 2018-19: 4 Best trade destinations for Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans had DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis last season. The combination should have been the start of a winning era for them, but that did not happen, and eventually they lost both Cousins and Rondo during last summer's free agency.

Currently, Anthony Davis is the star face for the franchise. But they can't afford to get another star who can stand with him and make them a championship contender.

Davis will likely reject his supermax contract this summer and will be traded, according to Zach Lowe in his recent Podcast. I strongly agree with Lowe on this point; Davis should indeed leave the Pelicans this summer.

He might be scoring big numbers and padding his stats game after game, but he is not going to win a championship. If he wants to go down as one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, he has to join a big franchise and play alongside great players.

Here, we look at the four best destinations for Anthony Davis if he decides to leave the Pelicans this summer.

4) Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics are one of the biggest underperforming teams this season, even with so much of star power. They have quite a few problems they need to address as soon as possible.

Gordon Hayward needs time and will not be the same from the get-go. Al Horford is also having a slow start to the season, with injury concerns. There have been talks about the trade of Terry Rozier, and Kyrie's free agency hits soon.

The Celtics can surely make a game-changing trade by bringing Anthony Davis to Boston. Davis, Kyrie and Tatum will make for an explosive combination; they can give away Gordon Hayward and a few of the youngsters in exchange.

Celtics need a big man who can rebound the ball and defend. And with Davis, they get a lot more than just a great rebounder and defender; they get an elite player who can score over almost anyone in the NBA.

