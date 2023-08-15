5 best landing destinations for James Harden after tension arises with Sixers

As tensions continue to mount up for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, these are the five best landing destinations for the 10-time All-star once the dust has settled down.

#5, Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are in an interesting situation as they continue to maneuver their way post-Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

Harden can be the main go-to scorer the Raptors are looking for to be paired alongside Paskal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Harden has a great feel for playmaking which this team sorely needs as they lack a proper floor general.

Based on the Raptors' track record, it is uncertain what possible trade packages Toronto could form that will suit the Sixers' interests.

#4, New Orleans Pelicans

With the ongoing concern regarding Zion Williamson, the Pelicans can make things interesting in the Western Conference by acquiring James Harden.

Alongside CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Williamson and Herb Jones, Harden could increase the Pelicans' chances of making a push for the playoffs.

Similar to the Raptors' situation, a trade package for Harden could be tricky as it can possibly involve pieces being moved.

#3, Miami Heat

Whether the Miami Heat end up acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers or not, James Harden could bolster their chances of getting back to the NBA Finals.

Harden might not be the player he was back when he was playing for the Houston Rockets, but he is still a walking double-double in both points and assists. A trade package involving Harden might mean the Heat could end up trading away Tyler Herro and even Duncan Robinson in the process.

#2, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are looking to get back to their championship version after a disappointing first-round exit from the Miami Heat. Under a new coach in Adrian Griffin, the team could see different playstyles that could benefit James Harden's production.

As he is not the same player that he was, Harden won't be given that much offensive burden alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton.

#1, Houston Rockets

Lastly, the Houston Rockets remain Harden's best destination post-Sixers tenure. With a new coach in Ime Udoka and a young core of promising players from Jalen Green to Alperen Sengun, James Harden could transition himself to a mentor-type of role.

With the amount of upside present on the Rockets team, Harden could prove beneficial to the development of the young core under his tutelage.

Philadelphia 76ers have paused trade conversations regarding James Harden

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, trade conversations pertaining to James Harden's request have fallen quiet and are paused.

"The Sixers agreed to search out a trade upon Harden's request after he agreed to pick up his $35.6 million player option in June," Wojnarowski said, "but the Sixers' asking price was steep and no teams, including the Clippers, were willing or able to meet it."

With Harden's recent comments toward Daryl Morey, this situation could prove all the worse for the 76ers.

