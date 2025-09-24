The LA Lakers will enter the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season with a lot of promise as the team reloaded its roster around superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

The team is looking to improve from last season, where they finished third in the regular season but lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The series showed numerous holes in the Lakers' roster on top, as their personnel were then still reeling from the aftermath of the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in February.

As their training camp awaits, here are five of the biggest questions about the Lakers in the 2025-2026 season.

5 biggest questions for LA Lakers entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

1. Is it time to give the keys to Luka Doncic?

For the past six years, LeBron James has been the team's floor general and leader, but since the Doncic trade, questions have arisen about a possible passing of the torch.

Doncic had been the team's main ball handler since last season as James moved to a more off-the-ball role.

The upcoming season could see Doncic take James' place as the team's leader on the floor.

2. Can LeBron James thrive in an off-ball role?

As Luka Doncic is poised to take the lead ball-handling role, the team could see LeBron James transition to more off-the-ball positions as the team navigates their fit together.

At 40 years old, James has shown that he can still be an effective player, finishing last season as part of the All-NBA second team.

James led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists last year, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game.

3. Can Austin Reaves continue breaking out for the Lakers?

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are expected to take most of the ball-handling role for the Lakers, leaving out Austin Reaves with a lesser scoring role next season.

Reaves could see a diminished role as a ball handler next year. How he would fare with such an adjustment remains to be seen.

Reaves averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game on top of 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

4. Is DeAndre Ayton enough to solve the Lakers' frontcourt problem?

Since trading Anthony Davis, the Lakers have experienced matchup problems against taller opponents, especially against the Timberwolves.

In an attempt to solve their frontcourt woes, the team signed DeAndre Ayton to be their starting center next year.

In theory, Ayton, who has been known for his rim-running skills, would fit well with the likes of Doncic and James, but his rebounding is expected to play a crucial role in the Lakers' run.

Playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, and 10.2 rebounds per game.

5. Will Marcus Smart regain his form with the Lakers?

Marcus Smart has lost some luster in the past two seasons, failing to provide adequate contributions for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards due to various injuries.

After signing with the Lakers, Smart, a former Defensive Player of the Year, is seen to provide his defensive brilliance with his new squad.

As the team looks to contend for the title next season, Smart will have much pressure to perform well with his new squad.

