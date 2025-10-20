5 major injuries that have dampened the start of 2025-26 NBA Season feat. LeBron James

The 2025-26 NBA season will start on Tuesday, but some big-name players like LeBron James are out with injuries. While James could return a few weeks into the season, some might not even play at all. The absence of some of the league’s best players has already dampened the start of a promising season.The league will welcome blue-chip rookies and will continue to enjoy the emergence of young stars. While they will help draw fans, the unavailability of multiple top-end talent could also have a big impact.The fans are hoping these injured players could return to action again to add spice to the 2025-26 NBA season.5 injured players that could impact the 2025-26 NBA season#5. Damian LillardDamian Lillard tore his left Achilles tendon in the first round of the playoffs while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard’s heartbreaking situation was compounded when the Bucks waived him this summer. The sweet-shooting guard returned to Portland, but his appearance for the Blazers will have to wait.Dame Time is expected to miss the 2025-26 NBA season, which will have an impact on the rebuilding Blazers.#4. Kyrie IrvingDallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn left ACL against the Sacramento Kings in March. Irving has spent time with the team during training camp, but he is not expected to play until at least January.A return by Uncle Drew in the second half of the season should give the already formidable Mavs a big boost. A core of Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Cooper Flagg could push for a guaranteed playoff spot.#3. Tyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton went down with a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. In one of the most heartbreaking moments in basketball, Haliburton limped off the court and watched the Indiana Pacers lose to the OKC Thunder.Haliburton has since been doing rehab but will miss the 2025-26 NBA season. Without him, the Pacers could struggle to even make the playoffs. Haliburton’s absence is one of the biggest stories heading into the new season.#2. Jayson TatumEasily the most intriguing story before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season is the status of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. After undergoing surgery in May to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon, Taco Jay has been doing shooting drills.Initially, Tatum was expected to miss the new season, but his remarkable recovery has opened the possibility of a return. Whether he plays or not, his injury has been one of the most impactful this season.#1. LeBron JamesLeBron James missed training camp and the preseason due to a nerve injury. The LA Lakers superstar, who will play a record 23rd season, is reportedly targeting mid-November as a return date.James remains one of the biggest names in basketball, making his absence a dampener to start the 2025-26 NBA season.