5 NBA players Khloe Kardashian has dated so far including James Harden, Tristan Thompson, and more

Khloe Kardashian is a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner reality TV family and the co-owner of Good American. Aside from being a reality TV star and a business owner, she is also famous for her relationships with NBA stars. Since marrying Lamar Odom in 2009, Kardashian has seemingly exclusively dated basketball players. These relationships have garnered plenty of media attention.

Without further ado, let's have a look at some of these connections.

#5. Rashad McCants

Khloe Kardashian and Rashad McCants

Khloé dated NBA player Rashad McCants in 2009. During a November 2009 episode of "Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami," the E! personality claimed that McCants had cheated on her. The athlete later told the New York Post that they “made the whole thing up” for TV.

McCants, the No. 14 pick in 2005, played five seasons in the NBA.

#2. Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom and Khloe Khardashian

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star married former LA Lakers player Lamar Odom in September 2009, just one month after they met. The pair split in 2013. Kardashian put her divorce from Odom on hold in October 2015 after the former NBA star overdosed at a legal brothel in Nevada. After helping him recover, Kardashian filed for divorce for a second time in May 2016.

#3. Rick Fox

Khloe Kardashian and Rick Fox

In May 2015, the reality star briefly dated retired NBA player Rick Fox. The pair went on a date at Mexican hot spot Casa Vega in LA’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. “It looked to be a fun date,” one observer told Us Weekly of the duo, who chose to sit at the bar together versus at a table. “She seemed happy.”

#4. James Harden

James Harden and Khloe Khardashian

After splitting from French Montana for the second time in December 2014 and briefly romancing Fox, Kardashian moved on to basketball player James Harden. The pair met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015. The duo broke up in February 2016 after Harden helped support the reality star throughout Lamar Odom’s health scare.

#5. Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson and Kardashian at an event

After her split from James Harden and her brief fling with Trey Songz, Khloé was introduced to NBA player Tristan Thompson by BFF Malika Haqq in August 2016. Things quickly heated up, and the couple traveled everywhere from Mexico to Miami. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the two were expecting their first child in April.

However, days before her due date, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women. The two endured, but called it quits for good in February 2019. This was after the athlete was caught being unfaithful again with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were back together after months of speculation and quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo’s romance continued to play out on the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which premiered in March 2021. The season concluded with the couple discussing having another child together.

Just days after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special aired in June 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé and Thompson called it quits again.

Khloé and Tristan are expecting their second child together, and it looks like True is going to be a big sister. According to a report by TMZ, the on-again, off-again couple are having a second baby together via surrogate. Multiple sources told the outlet that their baby is on the way if it hasn't "already been born in the last day or so." A source also revealed to Page Six that their second child is a boy.

