Nike Kyrie 4 - The 5 Best Colourways of Kyrie's latest sneakers

We rank the best versions of the Kyrie 4s seen in public so far.

Kyrie 4s have been an instant hit with pros and college players alike

Nike's Kyrie line of sneakers have been a rage among sneakerheads ever since his first edition of Kyrie 1s rolled into sneaker stores worldwide in late 2014. Including all editions of every player's signature sneakers, Kyries are the kicks of choice for the highest number of NBA players. Kyrie 3s have been worn by 32 players this season, while Kyrie 4s were sported by 22 others.

The Kyrie 4s were first released in black-and-white on December 16th last year. The 'Confetti' colourways were next up, debuting on 20th December in stores across the globe. The 4s improved on the cushioning over previous editions of the Kyrie sneaker line, while also improving traction and grip.

Let's count down to SK's picks among the 5 best colourways of the Kyrie 4s:

#5 Kyrie 4 'Spyder'

With a black/purple colourway that is littered with splashes of white paint all along the shoe, this version of the Kyrie 4 is a sight to behold. While the sole itself is blue, and is set up with a high-rising blue sole that merges with the cushion at 3 different points at the outside, the trademark Nike swoosh is coloured in purple. The swoosh itself is featured on both the inside as well as the outside of the shoes.

The Kyrie 4 'Spyder' colourways were worn by rookie Jayson Tatum in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena, home to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The rookie will also be featured in the upcoming slides, having sported Kyrie 4s at various points of the season.