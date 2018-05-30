Nike LeBron 15 - A Look back at LeBron James' signature sneaker line over the years

All of LeBron's signature sneakers from 2003, reviewed.

LeBron James is hands-down the most anticipated player of all time to come into the league. In the midst of a high school basketball career that was nationally televised during his senior year, Nike executives wrapped him up in the middle of that season with a 7-year, $90 million deal that Adidas tried to low-ball him.

LeBron had worn Adidas sneakers all through his reign of terror on the Ohio basketball scenario at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School. Adidas's executives changed their offer from $100 million to $70 million at the last minute, allowing Nike to swoop in with a $90 million offer that would otherwise not have been made.

This signing enabled Nike to maintain its competitive edge over rivals in the sneaker market and add another truly global basketball superstar to its ranks. Barring the Air Jordans, the LeBron's have been Nike's biggest sneaker cash cows, helping them accumulate billions of dollars in sales over the years.

Let's take a look back at each custom sneaker Nike has released for LeBron over the past 15 years:

#1 Nike Air Zoom Generation - 2003/04 season

The Nike Air Zoom Generation, also known as just the Nike LeBron 1s

Designer Eric Avar drew the inspiration for the shape and the cut of the shoe from James' famous Hummer H2. The wide base and body of the shoe have been ever-present on every LeBron sneaker released ever since. The upper is composed of nylon and leather, while the shoe used the Nike Air Zoom system - a feature of the first six LeBron signature shoes.

These sneakers came in both home/away color schemes. Nike released the Air Zoom Generations in the white/red-blue, as well as black/white-red colorway for away games. They also released a Christmas edition, all-white with a patterned body.