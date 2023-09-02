5 players Lakers could pursue for their last roster spot before 2023-24 NBA Season

The free agency period looked like a fruitful one for the LA Lakers as they added plenty of rotational talent to supplement their roster. They made moves that they hope will help them remain in contention for a championship after they were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Their roster additions are mostly solid young players with plenty of upside. While none of them can be considered superstars, or even All-Stars for that matter, the hope is that they can provide solid minutes that will translate into more wins.

Despite having made a bunch of moves, the Lakers still have an open roster spot that they could fill. While it is likely that the team is in no rush to sign another free agent (as they can still assess their current roster before deciding what to do with the last roster spot), it's never too early to look at possible signings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five NBA free agents that the Lakers could pursue to complete their roster:

#1, Willy Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez can be a reliable Center-Forward for the Laker bench

The team's depth at the center position still feels like it's lacking, despite adding Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt. Both youngsters can play either the power forward or center position and they have plenty of upside. However, the Lakers could benefit from adding one more big man, especially with Anthony Davis' track record with injuries.

This can be remedied by adding Willy Hernangomez. Last season, the 29-year-old was able to contribute almost seven points and five rebounds per game while only logging twelve minutes on average.

He has proven that he can contribute on the offensive end even with very few minutes, which would benefit the team's bench unit.

#2, Bismack Biyombo

Biyombo can be a third-string center to hold down the fort on defense

Bismack Biyombo is another center available in free agency. Last season for the Phoenix Suns, he averaged under five points and five rebounds while playing fourteen minutes per game. He cannot be relied on to score on offense, which makes him a liability on that end of the floor.

However, what he lacks on the offensive side, he makes up for on the defensive end, as he averaged 1.4 blocks per game last year. He can come onto the floor on very limited minutes to rest their main players, while still having an impact on defense.

#3, Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic can become a mentor to the Laker's young guards

LA has a solid starting duo at the backcourt with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. They also signed Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish while drafting Jalen Hood-Schifino. That's a lot of talent but they're also young, with the eldest of the four being Russell and Vincent at 27.

They could benefit from the mentorship of a former NBA All-Star and international standout like Goran Dragic. Dragic's experience could have a positive impact on the young guards, who are still developing. Even more so for Reaves, who looks poised to have an even bigger season after an already impressive breakout year.

#4, Terrence Ross

Ross can provide scoring off the bench for the Lakers

With all the players that LA has at the backcourt, a signing like Terrence Ross could potentially create a logjam and he might not see plenty of minutes as a shooting guard. However, Ross can also be played as a small forward, behind LeBron James and Taurean Prince.

At 32 years old, Ross is still a more reliable scorer than Prince. He can come in and provide quick offense in short bursts for LA especially because he is capable of creating scoring opportunities for himself. A swingman who can play two positions and provide high-octane offense can certainly be an asset for LA.

#5, Danny Green

Danny Green's championship experience can be valuable for the Lakers

Danny Green is a three-time champion who has had the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the NBA. His most recent championship was with the LA Lakers during the 2020 NBA Finals.

Green can no longer lock players up on defense like he used to, but he is a shooter who can still be relied on to knock down a three-pointer every now and then. His experience as a champion, especially as someone who has won it with LeBron and AD not too long ago, can be valuable to this LA squad.

Also read: Watch: LeBron James stuns Lakers' rookies with unexpected appearance at team facility.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)