5 potential NBA superstar dream pairings in 2027 ft. Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Some teams are already preparing for the 2027 offseason, when several NBA superstars are potentially entering free agency. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Trae Young, James Harden and Tyler Herro are set to become unrestricted free agents.Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving could opt out of their player options. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported last week that teams, such as the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, are saving money to go after stars in the summer of 2027. Let's look at some potential dream superstar pairings that could happen in 2027. 5 potential NBA superstar dream pairings in 2027#1. Luka Doncic and Giannis AntetokounmpoThe LA Lakers have set up their roster to ensure that they will have cap space to go after at least one max contract player in 2027. The Lakers already secured Luka Doncic to a three-year extension, so it's time to build around him to possibly win a championship.If Giannis Antetokounmpo opts out of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, he'll be the perfect complementary player for Doncic. Antetokounmpo would be catching up lobs left and right while also protecting the paint. &quot;The Greek Freak&quot; also ensures that &quot;Luka Magic&quot; doesn't have to do everything on offense as well. #2. Luka Doncic and Nikola JokicAnother dream NBA pairing is Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, two of the best European players in history. They have the Balkan connection and seem to be friends off the court. Jokic turned down an extension this offseason, but he's still expected to sign one next summer.Nevertheless, things could always change in Denver, especially after Michael Malone and Calvin Booth were fired with three games left in the regular season. Jokic alleviates a lot of pressure off of Doncic, though they would need the perfect role players to be successful. #3. Nikola Jokic and Giannis AntetokounmpoThe two teams with potential cap space to sign not just one but two NBA superstars in 2027 are the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. If the Clippers and Warriors decide to move into a new direction and introduce a new era, they could target Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic and Giannis are two different players, but they complement each other very well. Imagine Jokic playing with the superstar version of Aaron Gordon or Giannis finally having another superstar who would draw more than one defender. It's going to be chaos, though it all depends on the two former NBA MVPs if they want to leave Denver and Milwaukee, respectively. #4. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony DavisIf Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to stay put in 2027, teams like the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers would have other options. Anthony Davis has been asking to play with a center for a while now, and he got it in the form of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in Dallas. Both are similar centers, so what if the Warriors or Clippers went after Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns? AD gets to play with a center who can score, defend and shoot the ball. He won't be forced to create scoring opportunities all the time, preserving his already fragile body for a potential deep playoff run. #5. Steph Curry and LeBron JamesThe Golden State Warriors have previously tried to pair LeBron James and Steph Curry together in the NBA. It might be a little too late by 2027, kind of like when Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather finally decided to fight or when WWE finally turned John Cena heel.Nevertheless, it's still going to make headlines and will attract a lot of NBA fans. It's all about Curry's desire to play into his 40s and James' willingness to continue playing at the age of 43.