Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Prospects who could be in the top 5 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft

Rohan Mathew
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
563   //    26 Sep 2018, 09:56 IST

Enter caption

The NBA draft is a test of judgement and ability to identify skillsets for all the teams in the league. There’s no way of knowing for sure whether a college basketball player will become an NBA superstar someday.

Even after the draft has concluded, one has no way of knowing for sure simply based on the ranking of the draft. Anthony Bennett is a fine example of that. Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma are the most recent examples from last season. However, it is easier it identifies a group of players that are likely to be lottery picks in the upcoming draft.

Even though the 2018 Draft just took place 3 months ago and the NBA regular season has yet to begin, there is already plenty of buzz among sports analysts and writers alike about the players that are potentially going to be lottery picks at next year’s draft in June 2019.

With the college basketball season set to begin in November, let’s take an early look at 5 prospects that could become household names by the time the 2019 NBA draft arrives:

#5 Sekou Doumbouya

Ente

Height: 6’9, Weight: 230 Lbs, Position: Forward, Team: Poitiers - France

Sekou Doumbouya is a highly rated prospect plying his trade for Poitiers in France’s LNP Pro B Division. The Guinea-born Frenchman is one of the youngest players in the draft and only turns 18 in December, but has already shown glimpses of excellence on both the attacking and defensive ends of the floor.

A wing of his size and height usually has an advantage and Doumbouya compliments that with his ability to drive to the basket powerfully. He has shown a knack of making shots from the mid-range and from 3 but he does need to be more consistent and that applies to his defence as well. Sekou has been used to the spotlight since the age of 16 when he led France to the U-18 European Championship along with Frank Ntilikina and will be unfazed by the attention that comes with declaring for the NBA draft.

At such a young age he has plenty of time to improve and we’ll have to wait and see if Sekou Doumbouya can go as high as #2 in next year’s draft , as has been predicted by some scouts. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA
Rohan Mathew
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket. Football. Basketball. Formula 1. Boxing. Tennis. If you enjoy any of these sports then we can be friends.
NBA: The Greatest #1 Picks of All Time
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for Rookie of the Year
RELATED STORY
5 worst NBA Draft classes since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 Bold predictions for the 2018 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Throwback: 5 most valuable picks since 2000
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Preview: Top 5 centres in the league
RELATED STORY
Australian Domination: Ranking the Top 5 Aussies in NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Players the New York Knicks should...
RELATED STORY
The 5 best NBA draft classes EVER
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us