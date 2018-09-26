5 Prospects who could be in the top 5 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft

The NBA draft is a test of judgement and ability to identify skillsets for all the teams in the league. There’s no way of knowing for sure whether a college basketball player will become an NBA superstar someday.

Even after the draft has concluded, one has no way of knowing for sure simply based on the ranking of the draft. Anthony Bennett is a fine example of that. Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma are the most recent examples from last season. However, it is easier it identifies a group of players that are likely to be lottery picks in the upcoming draft.

Even though the 2018 Draft just took place 3 months ago and the NBA regular season has yet to begin, there is already plenty of buzz among sports analysts and writers alike about the players that are potentially going to be lottery picks at next year’s draft in June 2019.

With the college basketball season set to begin in November, let’s take an early look at 5 prospects that could become household names by the time the 2019 NBA draft arrives:

#5 Sekou Doumbouya

Height: 6’9, Weight: 230 Lbs, Position: Forward, Team: Poitiers - France

Sekou Doumbouya is a highly rated prospect plying his trade for Poitiers in France’s LNP Pro B Division. The Guinea-born Frenchman is one of the youngest players in the draft and only turns 18 in December, but has already shown glimpses of excellence on both the attacking and defensive ends of the floor.

A wing of his size and height usually has an advantage and Doumbouya compliments that with his ability to drive to the basket powerfully. He has shown a knack of making shots from the mid-range and from 3 but he does need to be more consistent and that applies to his defence as well. Sekou has been used to the spotlight since the age of 16 when he led France to the U-18 European Championship along with Frank Ntilikina and will be unfazed by the attention that comes with declaring for the NBA draft.

At such a young age he has plenty of time to improve and we’ll have to wait and see if Sekou Doumbouya can go as high as #2 in next year’s draft , as has been predicted by some scouts.

