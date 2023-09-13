5 statistically underwhelming NBA players who have songs named after them

The NBA is home to some of the most elite basketball players to have ever stepped on a court. However, there are also a number of players who didn't fare well in the professional league during their time.

Whether it's through injuries or never landing on the best possible team to elevate their game, these are some of the players who did not have the best of times playing basketball.

However, their names have been used by artists despite their subpar showings in the NBA. This article will take a look at five NBA players, who were/are statistically underwhelming but have songs named after them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five statistically underwhelming NBA players who have their names mentioned in songs

Here are the five statistically underwhelming NBA players who have songs named after them by artists:

5) Mo Bamba (Sheck Wes)

Mo Bamba - Center

At the fifth spot is Mo Bamba, who had a song named after him by rapper Sheck Wes. The song was released on Soundcloud in 2017 by 16yrold, who produced the song alongside Take a Daytrip.

Mo Bamba was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic, where he played five seasons before landing with the LA Lakers.

During his time with the Magic, he averaged 7.7 points per game (47.7% shooting, including 36.0% from 3-point range). He struggled rebounding the ball effectively for a top-10 pick as he only put up 5.8 rebounds per game. Bamba also averaged 5.8 minutes per game.

During the nine games he played with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season, he only put up 3.7 ppg (40.7% shooting, including 31.3% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rpg.

4) Emmanuel Mudiay (JG $tackhouse)

Emmanuel Mudiay - Guard

Emmanuel Mudiay has a song named after him by rapper JG $tackhouse. The song was released in 2022.

Mudiay was the seventh pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. He lasted three seasons with the Nuggets after averaging 11.1 ppg (37.5% shooting, including 32.8% from 3-point range) and 4.3 apg. He played two seasons with the New York Knicks and one season each with the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings.

Since his rookie season, Mudiay has struggled to improve and expand his offensive game. He is a career-average 40.1% scorer, including a subpar 32.3% from 3-point range. His free-throw numbers are decent at best (74.4%) and has not refined his playmaking with an average of 3.8 apg.

3) Frank Mason III (RedHead)

Frank Mason III - Guard

Frank Mason III got a song named after him by rapper RedHead. The song was released in 2014.

Frank Mason III was selected 34th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2017 and lasted only two seasons with the team. He soon found himself with the Milwaukee Bucks (one season) and the Orlando Magic (one season).

Similar to Mudiay, Mason III did not improve much following his rookie season with the Kings. He could not refine his game to be considered a reliable scorer who could come off the bench. He had a career average of 6.7 ppg (39.6% shooting, including a lowly 30.1% from 3-point range).

2) Deni Avdija (Maor)

Deni Avdija - Forward

Deni Avdija was the ninth pick in the 2020 draft by the Washington Wizards. He has a song named after him by rapper Maor.

In the three seasons he has played with the Wizards, he has averaged 8.1 ppg (43.1% shooting, including 29.7% from 3-point range) and 6.4 rpg. With three seasons down, Avdija has struggled to be a reliable scoring option from 3-point range. Additionally, his assist game has much left to be desired at 2.1 apg.

1) Darko Milicic (Zare i Gocci)

Expand Tweet

Lastly, at the number one spot is Darko Milicic, who has a song named after him by Zare i Gocci. Milicic is famously known as the second pick in the 2003 NBA draft after LeBron James. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons ahead of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, David West and Boris Diaw.

During the two and a half seasons that he played with the Pistons, he averaged 1.6 ppg (33.9% shooting) and 1.2 rpg. He went on to play for the Orlando Magic (two seasons), Memphis Grizzlies (two seasons), New York Knicks (one season), Minnesota Timberwolves (three seasons) and Boston Celtics (one season).

Darko Militic played in 12 NBA seasons and had a career average of 6.0 ppg (46.0% shooting) and 4.2 rpg. He averaged 18.5 minutes per game.