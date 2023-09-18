5 times Stephen A. Smith got owned on live TV

Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly one of the most influential voices in sports commentary, known for his passionate and often polarizing takes.

However, as some moments on live TV demonstrate, even the most outspoken figures can find themselves at the receiving end of compelling arguments and comebacks. Over the years, Smith has engaged in countless heated debates and discussions on live television.

While he's known for his quick wit and sharp tongue, there have been moments when he hsa found himself at the receiving end of some memorable comebacks. In this article, we revisit a few instances when Stephen A. Smith got owned on live TV.

Mark Cuban and four other guys who owned Stephen A. Smith

Here are five such instances:

1) Richard Sherman's epic rant

Richard Sherman (right)

In 2013, after the Seattle Seahawks' win in the NFC Championship Game, Richard Sherman unleashed an iconic post-game rant.

Smith attempted to question Sherman's abilities, but the cornerback quickly turned the tables. Sherman asked Smith to name the best corner in the game, and when Smith hesitated, Sherman declared:

"I'm the best corner in the game!"

This moment became a viral sensation and showcased Sherman's confidence.

2) Jalen Rose schools Stephen A.

Jalen Rose (left)

During a discussion on the NBA Finals, Stephen A. Smith criticized Jalen Rose's take on the legendary LeBron James.

Rose responded by schooling Smith on his own basketball career, noting that he had faced off against some of the all-time greats. Rose's calm and collected response left Smith momentarily speechless.

3) Mark Cuban's counter-argument

Mark Cuban (right)

During a discussion revolving around player loyalty and contracts, Mark Cuban, the proprietor of the Dallas Mavericks, questioned Smith's perspective.

Cuban contended that franchises have an obligation of loyalty toward players as well. He skillfully refuted Smith's stance by illustrating parallels from the business realm.

Smith found himself without a compelling counterargument, marking an unusual instance when the typically articulate analyst faced defeat.

4) Kevin Durant's Twitter feud

Kevin Durant (right)

In 2015, Kevin Durant engaged in a Twitter feud with Stephen A. Smith. Durant accused Smith of lying about his future plans and criticized him for spreading rumors.

The exchange garnered widespread attention and showed that even the biggest stars in sports were not afraid to challenge Smith's reporting.

5) Max Kellerman's calm response

Max Kellerman (right)

Max Kellerman, Smith's frequent debate partner on ESPN's "First Take," has had his fair share of disagreements with Smith.

However, there was one moment when Kellerman calmly responded to Smith's fiery rhetoric with a simple, well-reasoned argument. Kellerman's composed demeanor during the exchange left an impression on viewers.