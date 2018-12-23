76ers pull away for win over Raptors

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers got their first win against the Toronto Raptors this NBA season on Saturday.

While Kawhi Leonard did not play, Philadelphia's 126-101 routing of Toronto was a statement.

Philadelphia headed into half-time with a six-point lead and pushed their advantage to 12 by the end of the third quarter. From there, the 76ers pulled away.

Ben Simmons had a season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on 11-of-13 shooting in the win. Joel Embiid was ice cold last time the 76ers played the Raptors, but he recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds this time around.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto in scoring with 26 points. Kyle Lowry also chipped in 20 points.

.@bensimmons25 tallies 26 points, 12 boards and 8 assists in the win vs Toronto! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/20ROoMItyg — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 23, 2018

Brilliant Beal, Bryant

Bradley Beal recorded his first ever triple-double with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists in a 149-146 triple overtime win for the Wizards over the Suns.

Thomas Bryant had a career game for the Wizards, scoring 31 points on a perfect 14-of-14 shooting. Bryant also grabbed 14 rebounds.

James Harden scored 39 points and dished out 10 assists without Chris Paul to lead the Rockets to a 108-101 victory over the Spurs.

Green, Antetokounmpo battle

Danny Green scored nine points on three-of-12 shooting in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored nine points on three-of-12 shooting in the Bucks' 94-87 loss to the Heat.

Jackson finishes powerfully

Josh Jackson converted a sneaky inbound pass steal into a powerful finish at the rim against Washington.

Luka Doncic took Jonas Jerebko off the dribble and slammed down a dunk, getting the hoop plus the foul. The Warriors went on to win 120-116.

Saturday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 132-111 Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards 149-146 Phoenix Suns

Philadelphia 76ers 126-101 Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets 108-101 San Antonio Spurs

Miami Heat 94-87 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 120-116 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-106 Utah Jazz

Clippers at Warriors

The Clippers (19-13) are 1-0 against the Warriors (21-11) this season and they will get a chance to improve upon that mark on Sunday. Los Angeles had a convincing 132-111 win over the Nuggets on Saturday.