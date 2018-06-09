A Golden (State) era, Warriors reign from deep & the brilliance of LeBron - NBA Finals in numbers
Golden State rule in the NBA again after the Warriors swept aside the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.
Once again, the Golden State Warriors are the last team left standing in the NBA.
A season full of intrigue and drama - not all confined to the court - ended in familiar fashion, as the Warriors overcame the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals to clinch their third title in four seasons.
Their 108-85 victory in game four on Friday sealed a series sweep, as the best from the West lifted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy once again.
Here, with help from Opta, we take a look at some of the key numbers surrounding Golden State in the 2017-18 season.
6 - Golden State's total number of NBA titles in the franchise's history. They are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the third-most championships in the NBA.
8 - Steve Kerr's haul of titles, with this year's success his third as a coach. He also won five as a player, three with Chicago before picking up a further two rings while a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
10 - Over the past four seasons, the Warriors have had 10 players named to the All-NBA team, three to the First Team All-NBA (Curry twice, Durant once). No other team has had two different players named First Team All-NBA.
39.7 - Golden State's three-point shooting percentage tops the NBA over the past four seasons. The next best from deep? The Houston Rockets, who converted 35.4 per cent of their attempts.
265 - Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Warriors have managed 265 victories, giving them a win percentage of 80.8 per cent. Their tally is 30 more than the next team on the list, the San Antonio Spurs.
While the Warriors can look forward to a trophy parade on Tuesday, the Cavaliers are left to contemplate another near miss against familiar foes.
For LeBron James, it is a sixth career defeat in the NBA Finals, with the latest loss a disappointing way to finish an otherwise outstanding season from a personal point of view.
Still, once the dust has settled, James can look back with pride on some astonishing stats:
6 - His amount of 30-point triple-doubles during the season, his most in the NBA. He had six 30-point triple-doubles combined between the 2010-11 and 2016-17 campaigns.
14 - The number of times the 33-year-old has been named on the All-NBA team. Only Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan (all 15) have made more appearances.
82 - For the first time in his illustrious 15-year career, James played in every game of the regular season. It was the third time he has led the league in minutes played (36.9 minutes per game).
748 - James' total number of points in this year's playoffs, the second-most in a single postseason in league history. Only Michael Jordan - with 759 in 1992 - has registered more.
31,038 - His career points tally sits him sixth on the all-time scoring list, led by Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).