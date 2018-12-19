×
A tender tale: Charles Barkley and a Chinese chemist

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    19 Dec 2018, 23:13 IST
AP Image

Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and "Inside the NBA" colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode.

Johnson joins hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg to discuss a story that went viral on the internet: the friendship between former NBA star Barkley and Chinese immigrant Lin Wang, who shrugged off his own considerable achievements by calling himself "a cat-litter scientist."

Johnson said his father, broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., provided valuable lessons about the platform a high-profile TV job provided, "how to look out at the world from that vantage point and see where you can help.

"And this," Johnson added about a friendship that touched two families in unlikely ways, "is a perfect example of that."

Also on the show: NFL writer Barry Wilner.

