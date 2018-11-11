×
Aldridge's double-double helps Spurs hold off Rockets 96-89

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    11 Nov 2018, 09:47 IST
AP Image

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets were without Carmelo Anthony, who missed the game due to illness.

San Antonio closed the game on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away for the win.

Derrick White tied a career high with 14 points and set a career high with eight assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio overcame 15 turnovers, including eight in the second quarter.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in a battle between the intrastate rivals.

Houston opened the game 1 for 7 from the field, falling behind 12-4 in the opening 4 minutes, but Gordon scored 13 points to rally the Rockets, including a driving dunk over Davis Bertans.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston had won three straight prior to dropping its second straight. ... In addition to Anthony, the Rockets had five other players out with injuries or illness in addition, including Nene (strained right calf) and Michael Carter-Williams (illness). ... F Gerald Green was upset after he tumbled over Quincy Pondexter, who dove for a loose ball at his feet. Green remained on the court for a few seconds and then remained in the backcourt attempting to walk off a limp.

Spurs: Bryn Forbes finished with 13 points. Forbes has scored double figures in nine of 11 games this season. The only other Spurs player to top that in his first three seasons was Tim Duncan, who had 10 in 1998. ... White's previous career high was two assists, which he accomplished twice in his rookie season. ... Rookie C Chimezie Metu played a season high 12 minutes with Gasol and Poeltl out. Metu's previous high was seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Sacramento on Monday night

