Aldridge scores 33 to lead Spurs over Pacers 111-100

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    24 Nov 2018, 09:11 IST
AP Image

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 16 points and six assists and Patty Mills added 15 points off the bench for the Spurs, who avoided a second straight sweep in the series.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points, Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and reserve Cory Joseph added 18 points and seven assists for the Pacers, playing without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo for a third straight game with a sore right knee. Center Myles Turner also was out with a sore left ankle.

The Spurs got off to a quick start and never trailed, scoring eight of the first nine points in the game.

San Antonio took a 54-45 halftime lead and then went on a 9-2 run to open the second half. The Spurs took a 63-47 lead on Bryn Forbes' 3-pointer with 8:56 remaining in the third quarter.

San Antonio led by as many as 20 points when Mills scored on a layup to make it 72-52 with 5:44 left in the third.

The Pacers went on a 7-1 run to close out the third quarter. Joseph scored to make it 82-69 with 4 seconds left in the period.

TIP-INS:

Spurs: San Antonio shot 50.6 percent from the field. ... F Rudy Gay had 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. ... Forbes scored eight of his third points in the third quarter. ... C Pau Gasol missed his ninth straight game with left foot soreness.

Pacers: Indiana shot 46.5 percent from the field. ... F Thaddeus Young had 12 points and five rebounds. ... Indiana scored 18 points off San Antonio's 15 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Milwaukee on Saturday for second of a four-game road trip.

Pacers: At Utah on Monday for the first of four straight road games.

