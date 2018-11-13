All I ever wanted to do is win, says Sixers signing Butler

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is targeting success straight away after joining the Philadelpia 76ers, with this year's NBA Finals already in his sights.

The 76ers acquired Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a long-awaited trade, also bringing in Justin Patton as Dario Saric, Robert Covington and a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft were sent the other way.

Butler was said to be a disruptive influence in Minnesota, publicly clashing with Timberwolves team-mates, but he is adamant he has the fight to deliver for Philadelphia.

"That trophy [is the aim], getting that ring. All I ever wanted to do is win," the 29-year-old said as he was presented to the media on Tuesday. "I have a new opportunity here. That's the goal. That will always be the goal.

"[In Philadelphia] they like people who grind, who work hard. That's what I've built my basketball talent off. I love to work. I love to grind.

"It doesn't change now - if anything, it means I take it up a notch. I know the city loves that."

And Sixers coach Brett Brown believes these attributes make Butler a "perfect fit" in Philadelphia.

"He is a fierce competitor and there is toughness that he plays with," Brown said. "It's who he is.

"He wears it on his face. It's seen in his game. It's confirmed by multiple All-Defensive teams, and it's a perfect fit for our city and our programme defensively."

Butler, who averaged 21.3 points in 10 games for the Timberwolves this season, is set to make his debut against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The 76ers are 9-6 this term.