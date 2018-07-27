Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Allen Iverson Shoes: The 10 shoes worn by the Answer at the start of his career

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
179   //    27 Jul 2018, 16:55 IST

NBA Finals X Iverson
NBA Finals X Iverson

Not too many players have had a sneaker line that compares to MJ‘s in terms of iconic style and on-court performance. When Allen Iverson was drafted with the #1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996, he immediately won the hearts of young fans with his indomitable spirit – both on and off the court. His shoes, like his signature headband and arm sleeve, were representative of how he played the game.

Truth be told, there are few lines that can compare to the Air Jordans purely in terms of sales and how much they were coveted. The Answer himself wore Jordans to a Sportscenter show after he was first announced as a Hall of Fame inductee in 2016, paying tribute to the man who was his inspiration, his muse.

But his shoe line is probably next in line in terms of the amount of value it generated for its parent brand, Reebok. He owes a lot to the company, who set up a trust fund that has saved him from bankruptcy after he squandered the money he made from his playing days way too early.

We take a look back at the shoes Iverson wore in his first 9 seasons in the league:

#1 Reebok The Question

Allen Iverson Wears Reebok Questions En Route To 76ers Game
Allen Iverson Wears Reebok Questions En Route To 76ers Game

Generally thought of as Allen Iverson's most popular and recognizable signature shoe, the Question was introduced for his 96-97 Rookie of the Year campaign. Designed by Scott Hewett, the Question was pretty much a finished product before Allen Iverson even signed with Reebok. The toecap and huge Hexalite windows are quite recognizable. The ghilly lace system didn't stray far from the primary shoe Allen wore at Georgetown — the Air Jordan XI.

It is one of the best-loved Reebok basketball shoes of all time. If you're living in India, you've probably seen some kind of a crossover/fake/replica of this shoe worn by someone at a mall, park or as just a running shoe.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
How Allen Iverson Changed The Game Of Basketball Forever
RELATED STORY
Remembering AI - 5 Reasons why Allen Iverson is immortal
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Philadelphia 76ers' Franchise History
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 1996: Players who left their mark on the league
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players With The Best Handles In NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 No. 1 draft picks in the Lottery Era (PART I)
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1996 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
5 'NBA Rookie of the Year' since 2000 who went off-track
RELATED STORY
NBA: In-Depth Cases For the Top 3 Candidates
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Most Impressive Sophomore Players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us