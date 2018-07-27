Allen Iverson Shoes: The 10 shoes worn by the Answer at the start of his career

NBA Finals X Iverson

Not too many players have had a sneaker line that compares to MJ‘s in terms of iconic style and on-court performance. When Allen Iverson was drafted with the #1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996, he immediately won the hearts of young fans with his indomitable spirit – both on and off the court. His shoes, like his signature headband and arm sleeve, were representative of how he played the game.

Truth be told, there are few lines that can compare to the Air Jordans purely in terms of sales and how much they were coveted. The Answer himself wore Jordans to a Sportscenter show after he was first announced as a Hall of Fame inductee in 2016, paying tribute to the man who was his inspiration, his muse.

But his shoe line is probably next in line in terms of the amount of value it generated for its parent brand, Reebok. He owes a lot to the company, who set up a trust fund that has saved him from bankruptcy after he squandered the money he made from his playing days way too early.

We take a look back at the shoes Iverson wore in his first 9 seasons in the league:

#1 Reebok The Question

Allen Iverson Wears Reebok Questions En Route To 76ers Game

Generally thought of as Allen Iverson's most popular and recognizable signature shoe, the Question was introduced for his 96-97 Rookie of the Year campaign. Designed by Scott Hewett, the Question was pretty much a finished product before Allen Iverson even signed with Reebok. The toecap and huge Hexalite windows are quite recognizable. The ghilly lace system didn't stray far from the primary shoe Allen wore at Georgetown — the Air Jordan XI.

It is one of the best-loved Reebok basketball shoes of all time. If you're living in India, you've probably seen some kind of a crossover/fake/replica of this shoe worn by someone at a mall, park or as just a running shoe.

