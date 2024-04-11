Alperen Sengun Injury Update: Latest on Rockets' center's status against Utah Jazz (April 11)

The Houston Rockets will continue to sideline center Alperen Sengun against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, which marks their fourth and final matchup of the season series. The Rockets trail the series 1-2, and the matchup is included in NBA's five-game lineup.

Alperen Sengun injury update

Alperen Sengun has been sidelined since March 10 and unless any extraordinary developments happen, it's unlikely for the standout big man to see action before the conclusion of the regular season, particularly with the Houston Rockets eliminated from playoff contention.

Consequently, Jabari Smith is poised to continue anchoring the center position, while Dillon Brooks will maintain his role in the lineup as an undersized power forward. Sengun's absence is notable, especially considering he enjoyed a career-best season before his injury, averaging an impressive 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Multiple media outlets have indicated that none of Alperen Sengun's injuries will require surgical intervention. This encouraging news suggests that the 21-year-old should be on course to engage in the 2024-25 season and beyond fully.

What happened to Alperen Sengun?

Alperen Sengun encountered a setback during the Houston Rockets' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, when he sustained what appeared to be injuries to his knee and ankle.

Jonathan Feigen, in his report for the Houston Chronicle, observed Sengun leaving the Golden 1 Center on crutches. Thankfully, there was no immediate indication of any severe or critical injuries requiring transport to a hospital. The incident occurred as the Turkish center attempted to block Kings center Domantas Sabonis and twisted his ankle.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz?

The Western Conference showdown between the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz will tipoff at 9 p.m. EDT at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The game will be aired locally on KJZZ and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial.

Houston ended a five-game losing streak by defeating Orlando at home in its latest matchup on Tuesday night. With a record of 39-40, the Rockets currently sit third in the Southwest Division, trailing the Mavericks by 10 games for the top position.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Rockets showcased dominance against Orlando, establishing an 11-point lead after the first quarter and maintaining control throughout the game.

They never allowed their lead to shrink below four points, heading into halftime with a 12-point advantage and extending it to 15 points by the end of the third quarter, securing a decisive victory.