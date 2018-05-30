Amjyot, Satnam coach campers at BWB Asia 2018

Greater Noida, May 30 (PTI) India's Amyjot Singh and Satnam Singh today shared their knowledge with 66 campers at the 10th edition of Basketball without Borders Asia Camp at the at The NBA Academy here.

The camp is being attended by top high-school age boys and girls from 16 countries and territories across Asia. They took the court and had the opportunity to learn from Corey Brewer (Oklahoma City Thunder; US), Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets; US), Kelly Olynyk (Miami Heat; Canada; BWB Americas 2009), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks; Canada), two-time WNBA Champion Ruth Riley, besides former WNBA player Ebony Hoffman.

Indian players Satnam and Oklahoma City Blue's Amjyot were also on hand to coached the top high school age campers from throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Amjyot, who plays for NBA G League's Oklahoma City Blue, said: This is a great setup for all the campers here. I'm glad that I could come here and share things that I have learnt so far. The level of coaches and players here is very good and the campers should go back as better players and human beings too.

Satnam, who became the first Indian to be drafted in the NBA also shared his experience with the campers.

This BWB Camp is an opportunity of a lifetime. Life if all about making the most of the opportunities one gets. Like I got an opportunity to be in NBA and made whatever best I could out of it, this camp should serve as a great platform for campers to move up in their basketball careers," he said