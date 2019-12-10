Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 15th straight win, Kawhi-less Clippers top Pacers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 Dec 2019, 11:28 IST SHARE

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak as Giannis Antetokounmpo starred again, while the Los Angeles Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard.

Antetokounmpo posted a double-double to lead the Bucks past the Orlando Magic 110-101 and their 15th consecutive NBA victory on Monday.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and 15 rebounds in Milwaukee, where Khris Middleton added 20 points as the Bucks improved to 21-3.

Evan Fournier led the Magic (11-12) – who entered the game on a four-game winning streak – with 26 points.

The best from The Greek Freak:



32 PTS | 15 REB | 8 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/ZtZcdkMKKf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 10, 2019

Paul George starred as the Leonard-less Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-99 on the road.

With Leonard sitting out, George had 36 points amid a chorus of boos against former team the Pacers – who traded the six-time All-Star to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 ahead of free agency.

George finished with a season-high seven three-pointers as the Clippers (18-7) won for the fourth time in five games.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for the Pacers (15-9) in Indiana.

Advertisement

Westbrook stars

The Houston Rockets suffered a buzzer-beating 119-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings, but Russell Westbrook put up 34 points and eight assists.

Brandon Ingram recorded 31 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' heartbreaking 105-103 defeat against the Detroit Pistons.

Cavs continue to slide

The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-18) are sinking without a trace. Monday's 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics was their seventh successive defeat and 13th in 14 games.

Clutch Rose, Buzzer-beating Bjelica

Derrick Rose nailed a fadeaway jump shot as time expired to lift the Pistons to a win at the Pelicans.

There was also late drama in Houston, where Nemanja Bjelica made a long-range three-pointer on the buzzer as the Kings stunned the Rockets.

Monday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 110-99 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 110-88 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings 119-118 Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks 110-101 Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons 105-103 New Orleans Pelicans

Toronto Raptors 93-92 Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns 125-109 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 104-90 Utah Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies 110-102 Golden State Warriors

Nuggets at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers face another big test at home. Boasting a 12-0 record at home, the 76ers (17-7) welcome the Denver Nuggets to Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday after seeing off the Raptors last time out. The Nuggets (14-7) have lost back-to-back games.