Anthony Davis confident after MVP-calibre season: 'I am the best player in the game'

Anthony Davis thinks he is the NBA's best player, but his mission this season is to get everyone else to believe that he is the strongest in the league.

In six seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has made five All-Star selections and was named to the All-Rookie team in addition to making the All-Defensive and All-League teams on three different occasions.

The 25-year-old finished third in the NBA in MVP voting last season after averaging 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has averaged 23.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks throughout his career.

Those numbers would give anyone confidence, but Davis is extra buoyed heading into the 2018-19 season.

"I think I am the most dominant player [in the NBA]," Davis told reporters. "But it's my job to try to convince you guys [in the media].

"In my eyes, I am the best player in the game. I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different."