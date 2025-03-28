Anthony Davis Stats Today: Mavericks' new superstar has discreet performance in win over Magic (March 27)

Anthony Davis played his second game (third in total) with the Dallas Mavericks since returning from injury. The 2020 NBA champion returned to the court against the Brooklyn Nets in Monday night's 120-101 win.

The Orlando Magic presented a seemingly harder challenge than the Nets, but the short-handed Mavericks took care of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to secure the 36th win of the season and stay in competition for a play-in tournament spot.

Anthony Davis led a collective effort from the Mavericks in a 101-92 win for the Texan franchise. Davis didn't have the best shooting night, as he started the game missing a couple of shots and even his first two free throw attempts. He scored his first two points with 1:55 left on the clock in the first quarter.

It took nearly a full quarter for Davis to get another bucket (2:45 left in the second quarter). The third quarter was better for the former LA Lakers star, as he started the period scoring in consecutive possessions. His offensive struggles continued in the fourth quarter, but the Mavericks didn't need to rely on Davis to win this game.

The big man finished the night with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks. The 2024 Finals runners-up improved to 3-0 with Davis on the floor.

Check out his stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Anthony Davis 15 7 2 1 0 0

Anthony Davis had strong message ahead of injury comeback

Despite losing Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season, which led people to think Davis would sit out until the 2025-26 campaign, the player is back and ready to take his team to the postseason.

Amid rumors about a potential shutdown of his season, Davis denied that notion, as he explained he's not one to give up so quickly.

"I'm not the one to throw in the towel and sit down. I felt good enough to play," Davis said after the Nets game.

"We've got goals in mind," Davis said. "Even though we are undermanned, not 100% healthy. Guys are coming back, Live and Gaff. I want to make sure I have rhythm if we are able to get in the play-in."

The Mavericks are still alive in the playoff race, and with Davis healthy, they could make things uncomfortable for a higher seed.

