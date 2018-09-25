Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Anthony on coming off Rockets' bench: Whatever I have to do to help this team win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    25 Sep 2018, 04:06 IST
Anthony-Carmelo-USNews-092418-ftr-getty
Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is not sure if he will be in the Houston Rockets' starting lineup on opening night.

The 34-year-old forward agreed to a deal with Houston in mid-August after he received a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony discussed his role in the Rockets' rotation on Monday.

"At the end of the day, we're all going to camp to figure out what works in order for this team to try to win a championship," Anthony said (via ESPN).

"My goal is to go into training camp, be the best player I can be, be in the best shape I can be and do what I have to do to help this team get over the hump and win a championship. That's all it is."

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to Atlanta in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder in late July.

He hit just 40.2 per cent of his shots and averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game during his lone season with Oklahoma City in 2017-18.

Anthony has started all 1,054 of his career games. But, he said at media day he would be willing to come off the bench.

"I don't want to answer those questions at the end of the day," Anthony said. "Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, that's what's going to be done."

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

