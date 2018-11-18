×
Anthony to Lakers 'not a question for myself', says LeBron James

Omnisport
NEWS
News
183   //    18 Nov 2018, 18:02 IST
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony - cropped
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James insisted the possibility of Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers is not his call as he lamented the loss of Rajon Rondo after his team's loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Anthony is seeking a new team after the Houston Rockets announced they were parting ways with the 10-time All Star following a disappointing 10-game run with them.

The 34-year-old is a good friend of James, with the two having both entered the NBA in 2003, and their relationship has led to suggestions Anthony could be a target for the Lakers. 

However, James deferred a question on the matter to Los Angeles' front office.

"I have no idea, to be honest," he told reporters.

"We don't even have a roster spot open right now so that's not a question for myself."

The Lakers' four-game winning streak came to an end on the road against the Magic as Orlando claimed a 130-117 success, with James sitting out the entire fourth quarter, having registered 22 points in 26 minutes.

Los Angeles were already without another veteran figure as point guard Rondo broke his hand earlier in the week in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Asked where the Lakers missed Rondo, James replied: "In our second line-up.

"We've had such a great rhythm as far as our rotation and then we lose that. Right away guys are put into different positions that we haven't been in last five or six games. 

"After the first quarter we were pretty bad defensively. We had a lot of breakdowns, which is uncharacteristic of us as of late."

Los Angeles (8-7) will look to get back on track on Sunday against the Miami Heat (6-9), with James once again returning to the team he won two NBA titles with earlier this decade.

"It seems so long ago," said James, who left Miami to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

"The [championship] banners still hang and the memories are still there."

