AP source: Cavs' Hill to miss 2 weeks with shoulder sprain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Nov 2018, 06:41 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Cavaliers starting point guard George Hill will miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury.

Hill has a sprained shoulder, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Cleveland has not yet provided an update on the veteran guard's condition. Hill was kept out of Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City because of soreness.

ESPN was first to report Hill's injury.

Hill's setback is another shot to the Cavs, who are an NBA-worst 1-10 and will be without All-Star forward Kevin Love for another five weeks — and possibly longer.

While Hill is out, rookie Collin Sexton will likely stay in the starting lineup. The No. 8 overall pick made his first start against the Thunder and finished with a season-high 15 points, two rebounds and an assist in 42 minutes.

Cleveland coach Larry Drew has urged his veterans to be patient with Sexton while he develops.

