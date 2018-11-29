×
AP Source: Cavs send Korver to Jazz for G Burks, 2 picks

29 Nov 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade veteran forward Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz.

Korver, one of the best long-distance shooters in NBA history, is going to the Jazz in exchange for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks, said the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the swap has to be approved by the NBA. The trade might not become official until Thursday.

ESPN first reported the swap.

The 37-year-old Korver is going back to Utah, where he played from 2007-10. He became expendable this season in Cleveland as the Cavs are in rebuilding mode after losing LeBron James as a free agent and are acquiring assets.

Cleveland is just 4-15 entering Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City.

Korver joined the Cavs in 2017, coming over in a trade from Atlanta. He's been on the trading block for most of the season and had drawn interest from several teams. The Cavs are also looking to move forward J.R. Smith, who is not currently with the team after being disappointed by his reduced role this season.

The Jazz have been a disappointment so far, and Korver fills the club's need for an outside shooter.

