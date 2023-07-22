Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

On July 22, the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun will go head-to-head in a battle of the second and third-seeded rosters in the WNBA Eastern Conference. Entering the game, the Atlanta Dream have won 12 of their 21 games, while the Connecticut Sun has 16 in 22 outings.

The Atlanta Dream suffered defeat in their last outing and will be looking to get back into the win column on Saturday, while the Sun will want to build on their latest victory and work toward a new win streak.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA: Prediction

The Atlanta Dream have been a stern opponent when playing on their home court and currently boast a four-game win streak in front of their own fans. However, the Sun has won 9 of their 12 contests against Eastern Conference competition his season and will feel confident of taking that tally to double figures on Saturday.

Connecticut has already won two of their three contests against the Atlanta Drea this season and is currently playing some of their best basketball of the year. As such, the Dream should be considered slight favorites heading into the contest.

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Kristine Anigwe F-C 6-4 ft 200 lbs MARCH 31, 1997 4 yrs CALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Rebecca Allen will be the three players to keep a close eye on for the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is Connecticut's leading rebounder, averaging 9.5 boards per game while also dishing out an average of eight assists per game.

Bonner should also be considered a threat to the Atlanta Dream due to her perimeter scoring ability, as she is currently averaging two converted threes per game for the Sun.

For the Dream, Rhyne Howard will be their focal point on both ends of the floor. Throughout the season, Howard is averaging 18.8 points and is Atlanta's best offensive player, while on defense, Howard is averaging 1.2 steals per game. Atlanta will also rely on the defensive instincts of Cheyenne Parker, as her rim protection will go a long way to helping keep Connecticut's offense at bay.

Finally, Brionna Jones's ACL injury, which has ruled her out for the season, will continue to hurt the Sun's chances of success.

