Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

On July 22, the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun will go head-to-head in a battle of the second and third-seeded rosters in the WNBA Eastern Conference. Entering the game, the Atlanta Dream have won 12 of their 21 games, while the Connecticut Sun has 16 in 22 outings.
The Atlanta Dream suffered defeat in their last outing and will be looking to get back into the win column on Saturday, while the Sun will want to build on their latest victory and work toward a new win streak.
Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA: Prediction
The Atlanta Dream have been a stern opponent when playing on their home court and currently boast a four-game win streak in front of their own fans. However, the Sun has won 9 of their 12 contests against Eastern Conference competition his season and will feel confident of taking that tally to double figures on Saturday.
Connecticut has already won two of their three contests against the Atlanta Drea this season and is currently playing some of their best basketball of the year. As such, the Dream should be considered slight favorites heading into the contest.
Atlanta Dream Roster
Connecticut Sun Roster
Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Rebecca Allen will be the three players to keep a close eye on for the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is Connecticut's leading rebounder, averaging 9.5 boards per game while also dishing out an average of eight assists per game.
Bonner should also be considered a threat to the Atlanta Dream due to her perimeter scoring ability, as she is currently averaging two converted threes per game for the Sun.
For the Dream, Rhyne Howard will be their focal point on both ends of the floor. Throughout the season, Howard is averaging 18.8 points and is Atlanta's best offensive player, while on defense, Howard is averaging 1.2 steals per game. Atlanta will also rely on the defensive instincts of Cheyenne Parker, as her rim protection will go a long way to helping keep Connecticut's offense at bay.
Finally, Brionna Jones's ACL injury, which has ruled her out for the season, will continue to hurt the Sun's chances of success.
Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence