Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Round 1, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 19, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

Game 2 of the Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Wings were able to win Game 1 of this first-round matchup by a dozen points (94-82). Another victory would mean that the Wings move on to the semi-finals, and meet the winner of the Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx series.

The Wings are favored to win Game 2 against the Dream, with the spread at 6.5 points.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: Players to Watch

Satou Sabally was the Wings' best scorer in Game 1, tallying 32 points on 55% field goal shooting. She was also able to register 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Arike Ogunbowale also was a huge factor in the win, as she had an all-around game of 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Securing the paint was Teaira McCowan, who had a strong double-double of 17 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks.

For the Dream, Ryhne Howard shot 53% from the field and was the team's top scorer with 36 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Allisha Gray also had a good game with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, but shot only 41% from the field.

In order for the Dream to have a good chance of extending the series, they need Cheyenne Parker to play better, as she made only 31.3% of her 15 shots in Game 1.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Dream (+240), Wings (-300)

Spread: Dream (+6.5), Wings (-6.5)

Total: 170.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Wings will have too much for the Dream. They are the better side and proved in Game 1.

This series should be over with the Wings sweeping the Dream and moving on to the next round.