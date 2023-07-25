Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

On Tuesday, July 25, the Atlanta Dream face off against the Phoenix Mercury in a cross-conference WNBA clash.
Atlanta finds itself embroiled in a battle for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a chance to secure postseason basketball. The Mercury, meanwhile, are just two games ahead of the Seattle Storm, who have the worst record in the WNBA.
Both the Dream and Mercury enter their upcoming game having lost their last contest. It remains to be seen which team returns to winning ways.
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction
The Phoenix Mercury have a 27.3 win percentage on the season, having secured six wins in 22 games. It's tough to envision Phoenix suddenly turning their season around, especially against an Atlanta team that has won 54.5% of their contests this season.
Atlanta will also be boosted by the Phoenix Mercury missing Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who are expected to miss the contest. Furthermore, the Dream are expected to have a full-strength roster against Phoenix.
As such, the Dream should head into the game as favorites to get a win against the struggling Mercury.
Atlanta Dream roster
Phoenix Mercury roster
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at College Park and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
Having lost seven straight road games, the Mercury will come into their contest against Atlanta with no momentum. Allisha Gray is among Atlanta's most potent offensive threats, while Brittney Griner continues to lead the way as a two-way weapon for the Mercury.
Griner is averaging 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, making her a genuine centerpiece of Pheonix's rotation. One can also expect Michaele Onyenwere to continue her recent good form.
Rhye Howard and Cheyenne Parker are the other two potent offensive threats for the Dream, with Parker also providing some high-level rim protection with her 1.2 blocks per game average.
Apart from the players named above, the Dream has more roster depth than Phoenix, which should allow them to counter any scheme the Mercury look to implement.
