  Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 25, 2023 10:39 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA preview

On Tuesday, July 25, the Atlanta Dream face off against the Phoenix Mercury in a cross-conference WNBA clash.

Atlanta finds itself embroiled in a battle for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a chance to secure postseason basketball. The Mercury, meanwhile, are just two games ahead of the Seattle Storm, who have the worst record in the WNBA.

Both the Dream and Mercury enter their upcoming game having lost their last contest. It remains to be seen which team returns to winning ways.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

The Phoenix Mercury have a 27.3 win percentage on the season, having secured six wins in 22 games. It's tough to envision Phoenix suddenly turning their season around, especially against an Atlanta team that has won 54.5% of their contests this season.

Atlanta will also be boosted by the Phoenix Mercury missing Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who are expected to miss the contest. Furthermore, the Dream are expected to have a full-strength roster against Phoenix.

As such, the Dream should head into the game as favorites to get a win against the struggling Mercury.

Atlanta Dream roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at College Park and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Having lost seven straight road games, the Mercury will come into their contest against Atlanta with no momentum. Allisha Gray is among Atlanta's most potent offensive threats, while Brittney Griner continues to lead the way as a two-way weapon for the Mercury.

Griner is averaging 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, making her a genuine centerpiece of Pheonix's rotation. One can also expect Michaele Onyenwere to continue her recent good form.

Rhye Howard and Cheyenne Parker are the other two potent offensive threats for the Dream, with Parker also providing some high-level rim protection with her 1.2 blocks per game average.

Apart from the players named above, the Dream has more roster depth than Phoenix, which should allow them to counter any scheme the Mercury look to implement.

Edited by Bhargav
