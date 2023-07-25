Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

On Tuesday, July 25, the Atlanta Dream face off against the Phoenix Mercury in a cross-conference WNBA clash.

Atlanta finds itself embroiled in a battle for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a chance to secure postseason basketball. The Mercury, meanwhile, are just two games ahead of the Seattle Storm, who have the worst record in the WNBA.

Both the Dream and Mercury enter their upcoming game having lost their last contest. It remains to be seen which team returns to winning ways.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

The Phoenix Mercury have a 27.3 win percentage on the season, having secured six wins in 22 games. It's tough to envision Phoenix suddenly turning their season around, especially against an Atlanta team that has won 54.5% of their contests this season.

Atlanta will also be boosted by the Phoenix Mercury missing Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who are expected to miss the contest. Furthermore, the Dream are expected to have a full-strength roster against Phoenix.

As such, the Dream should head into the game as favorites to get a win against the struggling Mercury.

Atlanta Dream roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at College Park and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Having lost seven straight road games, the Mercury will come into their contest against Atlanta with no momentum. Allisha Gray is among Atlanta's most potent offensive threats, while Brittney Griner continues to lead the way as a two-way weapon for the Mercury.

Griner is averaging 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, making her a genuine centerpiece of Pheonix's rotation. One can also expect Michaele Onyenwere to continue her recent good form.

Rhye Howard and Cheyenne Parker are the other two potent offensive threats for the Dream, with Parker also providing some high-level rim protection with her 1.2 blocks per game average.

Apart from the players named above, the Dream has more roster depth than Phoenix, which should allow them to counter any scheme the Mercury look to implement.

