Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 4, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Dallas winning 148-143 on Jan. 26.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 4.

The Hawks hold a 47-38 all-time advantage against the Mavericks. Dallas won the most recent game between the two teams behind Luka Doncic’s monster night of 73 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points, 11 assists and three steals.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on WFAA/UniMas 49 and Bally Sports SE-ATL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+455) vs. Mavericks (-650)

Spread: Hawks (+11.5) vs. Mavericks (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o230.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Hawks (36-40) are 10th in the East and are confirmed for a play-in spot after the Brooklyn Nets’ most recent loss. Atlanta can switch places with the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls. The Hawks have won two in a row, including a 121-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Jalen Johnson led the team with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Mavericks (45-30) are fifth in the West and are coming off of a close 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Dallas needs to ensure it doesn’t drop more games or it might end up in the play-in tournament. The Mavericks lead the eighth-placed Sacramento Kings by just one game, thus, one loss could mean a big dive in the standings.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Hawks will be without Trae Young (finger), Saddiq Bey (left ACL), Mouhamed Gueye (elbow), AJ Griffin (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe). Atlanta coach Quin Snyder should start:

PG: Bogdan Bogdanovic SG: Dejounte Murray SF: Jalen Johnson PF: De’Andre Hunter C: Clint Capela

The Hawks’ key substitutes should be Vit Krejci, Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.

The Mavericks will be without Dereck Lively II (knee), Josh Green (ankle) and Greg Brown III (personal) on Thursday. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Dejounte Murray has an over/under of 23.5 points. He had 24 points against Detroit and should put up a similar number against Dallas as well. Expect Murray to go over 23.5 points.

Luka Doncic’s points, rebounds and assists total is set at 54.5. He averages 52.9 in that category for the season. Doncic, however, should go past the 54.5 mark against Atlanta, as he tries to ensure Dallas doesn’t slide down the standings to end up in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are heavily favored at home and rightly so. Dallas could, however, find it difficult to cover the 11.5-point spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 230.5 points.