Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at the Ball Arena in Denver, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup between the two, with the Nuggets winning the first 129-122 Dec. 11.

The Hawks (36-41) are 10th in the East and third in the Southeast Division. They are coming off a 109-95 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday on the road. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring with 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists and a steal on 6-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (53-24) are second in the West and second in the Northwest Division. They recently experienced a setback, suffering a 102-100 loss to the LA Clippers, which leveled their season series, during Thursday's away game.

Nikola Jokic delivered an impressive performance, achieving a triple-double with 36 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jokic shot 14-of-24 and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Apr. 6

The Atlanta Hawks have listed five players on their injury report: AJ Griffin (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), Trae Young (finger) and Mouhamed Gueye (elbow) are out.

What happened to Saddiq Bey?

Forward Saddiq Bey will be sidelined for the remainder of the season following a diagnosis of a torn ACL in his left knee, as announced by the team. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the March 10 116-103 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

At the 10:41 mark, Bey grimaced in pain as he slid on the floor after an abrupt stop, drawing a foul. Despite the discomfort, Bey remained in the game, sinking one of two free throws before heading to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

Impressively, he beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer, concluding the game with 14 points and five rebounds.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Apr. 6

The Denver Nuggets have listed four players on their injury report: Aaron Gordon (right foot strain) and Nikola Jokic (hip) are probable, while Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable and Vlatko Cancar (knee) is out.

