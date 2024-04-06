Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road Saturday night to take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. This game marks the second and final meeting between the two teams, with the Nuggets emerging victorious in their previous encounter with a score of 129-122 on Dec. 11.

The Atlanta Hawks (36-41) occupy the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference and hold third place in the Southeast Division. Their recent road game ended in a 109-95 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic showcased his scoring prowess, leading the team with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 10 from beyond the arc, and converted both free throw attempts.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets (53-24) secured the second position in the Western Conference and held on to second place in the Northwest Division. However, they encountered a setback in their recent away game, succumbing to a 102-100 defeat against the LA Clippers, which tied their season series.

Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double performance, amassing 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic's shooting was also on point, as he went 14 of 24 from the field and 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for April 6

The Atlanta Hawks have provided an injury report listing five players: AJ Griffin (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), Trae Young (finger) and Mouhamed Gueye (elbow), all of whom are sidelined.

Player Status Injury Mouhamed Gueye out elbow Saddiq Bey out torn ACL Trae Young out finger AJ Griffin out ankle Onyeka Okongwu out toe

Denver Nuggets injury report for April 6

The Denver Nuggets have released an injury report naming four players: Aaron Gordon (right foot strain) and Nikola Jokic (hip) are listed as probable while Jamal Murray (knee) is marked as questionable and Vlatko Cancar (knee) is confirmed to be out.

Player Status Injury Aaron Gordon probable right foot strain Jamal Murray questionable knee Nikola Jokic probable hip Vlatko Cancar out knee

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dejounte Murray Kobe Bukfin Trent Forest SG Bogdan Bogdanovic Vit Krejci

SF De'Andre Hunter Garrison Mathews PF Jalen Johnson Wesley Matthews Dylan Windler C Clint Capela Bruno Fernando

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Julian Strawther SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Braxton Key PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Jay Huff C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets?

The cross-conference clash between the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets can be watched locally on Altitude for home coverage and Bally Sports SE ATL for away coverage.

For those preferring to stream the game, it will be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA TV access is also included in the NBA League Pass subscription, offering viewers a complimentary week-long trial.