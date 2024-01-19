Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions and betting tips | January 19, 2024 

The Atlanta Hawks are set to face the Miami Heat this Friday, with the tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Florida. This game is part of the NBA's eight-game slate. It marks the third meeting between the two teams this season.

The Hawks (17-23) are 10th in the East. They won their last two games beating the San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic. Dejounte Murray hit the game-winner to beat Magic at home 106-104 on Thursday, finishing the game with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Heat (24-17) are sixth in the East, dropping their last game against the Toronto Raptors 121-97 on Thursday. Heat's 113.7 defensive rating gave up 74 points combined to RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two have played 137 games, with the Heat winning 79 games and the Hawks winning 58.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Hawks (+215) vs. Heat (-250)

Spread: Hawks (+6.5) vs. Heat (-6)

Total(O/U): Hawks (O 228) vs. Heat (U 228.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat preview

Over their last 10 games, the Hawks have maintained a balanced performance, splitting their outcomes. This stretch featured three road games, where they went 1-2 along with a 4-3 record at home.

During this period, their net rating stood at -6.6, coupled with a 113.0 offensive rating and a 119.6 defensive rating. Their shooting percentage was 44.8%.

The Heat also split their last 10 games. Jimmy Butler only played in two games upon returning from his right toe joint sprain, splitting the two. The Heat have a -3.2 net rating with 109.2 ORTG and 112.4 DRTG on 44.4% shooting in that period.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat starting lineups

For the Hawks, Trae Young will start at PG, Dejounte Murray at SG, Saddiq Bey at SF, Jalen Johnson at PF and Clint Capela at center.

For the Heat, Kyle Lowry will start at PG, Tyler Herro at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Nikola Jovic at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat betting tips

Young has averaged 24.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 10.0 apg on 38.5% shooting in his last ten games. His points prop is set at over/under 25.5, which is slightly more than what he's averaged recently however he's favored to go over.

Young's assists prop are set at over/under 9.5. He is favored to go over as the Heat will look to double him, forcing him to pass. Expect him to match his average.

In his return, Butler has displayed solid contributions, averaging 23.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.5 apg. Notably, his point prop is set at over/under 23.5, with favorable odds indicating his expectation to meet or exceed this.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat predictions

The Heat are favored by the betting lines and sportsbooks. Butler's return and the Heat playing at home are factors for that. They are 12-7 at home, while the Hawks are 9-12 on the road.

Adebayo boasts an impressive 110.3 defensive rating, underscoring his defensive prowess. Additionally, he has been a significant offensive contributor, averaging 21.5 ppg.

He has consistently performed at an All-Star level and is expected to play a crucial role in defending against Young and Murray's pick-and-roll, a key factor in determining the game's outcome.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!