Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA Season (November 6th)

The Atlanta Hawks are on a four-game winning streak and they will try to extend the momentum when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Both teams are set to meet at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast by Bally Sports Ok and Bally Sports SE-ATL and begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Atlanta Hawks managed to turn the tables and be triumphant in their last four matchups. Meanwhile, the injury bug hits the OKC Thunder and they hope to avoid a three-game losing streak.

The Thunder are considered the underdogs against the Hawks, even with home-court advantage.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Details

Teams: Hawks (4-2) vs. Thunder (3-3)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview

The OKC Thunder lost their last two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors, missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their most recent game. The budding NBA All-Star is expected to miss this game again, along with Kenrich Williams.

Even without SGA, the OKC Thunder was able to hold the fort well against the Golden State Warriors and lost 139-141. Leading the team was Lou Dort who had 29 points while rookie Chet Holmgren had 24 points and eight rebounds.

On the other side, the Hawks are one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They were able to blast the New Orleans Pelicans in their most recent win by 17 points.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 22 points and 19 assists. They got help mainly from Jalen Johnson who stepped up with 21 points and 11 boards while Clint Capela chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Hawks (-160) vs Thunder (+140)

Spread: Hawks -3.5 (-110) vs Thunder +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o236.5) vs Thunder (u236.5)

With no SGA, it is hard to see the OKC Thunder beating the Hawks, who seem to have found their rhythm early. The safer pick to make would be the Hawks who would love to prolong this winning streak to get ahead of the league.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted starting lineups

Atlanta Hawks

With the way Jalen Johnson has been doing well as a starter, he should be a staple in the starting lineup. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are locked in their starting spots along with center Clint Capela. DeAndre Hunter rounds out the starting five.

OKC Thunder

With SGA out, Cason Wallace has been taking his place and he sits alongside Josh Giddey as the team's backcourt starters. Chet Holmgren is a lock at the center position while Lou Dort will need to replicate his performance with the Warriors as the starting forward. Jalen Williams rounds out the starting roster.

Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Top 3 players' stats

Hawks

Trae Young

21.7 points, 10.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals

Dejounte Murray

21.5 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals

DeAndre Hunter

15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals

Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

24.8 points, 6.6 assists, 2.6 steals

Chet Holmgren

17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Jalen Williams

16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists