Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 7, 2024

One of the nine scheduled games for NBA Sunday is the Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the first one happening on Nov. 9 in Mexico City. Let's look at the Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 7.

The Hawks erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Magic 120-119. Trae Young had 41 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Jalen Johnson added 19 points and nine rebounds. Seven Orlando players scored in double figures, with Jalen Suggs recording 21 points and six steals.

Sunday's game is the 133rd regular-season meeting between the Hawks and Magic, starting all the way back on Nov. 11, 1989. The Hawks are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 70-62 and have won eight of the last 10 games against the Magic dating back to May 13, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: George Karl commends Darvin Ham's ability to battle adversity amid Lakers struggles, citing near-fatal shooting as teenager

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic is scheduled for Sunday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game begins at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Hawks (-135) vs Magic (+115)

Spread: Hawks -2.5 (-109) vs Magic +2.5 (-101)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o239) vs Magic -110 (u239)

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic preview

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a really bad performance against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Hawks were blown out 150-116 and dropped to 14-20 for the season. They have only won four of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic ended their four-game road trip on a high note with a comeback win over the Denver Nuggets. The Magic erased an 18-point lead to steal the 122-120 win. They needed the victory amid their current struggles that forced them to go down to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Also Read: "This is why Joel Embiid doesn't play against good teams" - NBA fans berate reigning MVP as Sixers get blown out by Knicks

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Atlanta Hawks have three players on the injury report, including DeAndre Hunter. Head coach Quin Snyder is expected to use a starting lineup of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are ravaged by injuries at the moment with eight players on the injury report. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has no other choice but to use a starting five of Jalen Suggs, Trevelin Queen, Chuma Okeke, Paolo Banchero and Moritz Wagner.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Trae Young has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 27.7 points per game. Young is projected to score 28.6 points against the Orlando Magic, but is favored to go under. He has scored 27 points or more once in his last five games.

Dejounte Murray is favored to go over 20.5 points for Sunday's game, but is predicted to score just 20.3 points. He has scored at least 21 points in his last three games, so bet on him to go over against the Magic.

Clint Capela is projected to grab 10.1 rebounds, which is below his over/under of 10.5. Capela is averaging 10.7 rebounds per game this season, but is favored to go under. He has registered at least 11 rebounds in four of his last six games.

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are the slight favorites to get the win against the Orlando Magic. Both teams have struggled in their past few games, but the Magic has the homecourt advantage and the momentum from their win over the defending champions.

Oddsmakers are picking the Hawks to get the win, the Magic to cover the spread and the total to go over.

Also Read: "We s**k right now" - Anthony Edwards keeps it real amid Timberwolves' slump following loss to Pelicans