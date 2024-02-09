Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for February 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be the fourth of their season series, with the 76ers leading 2-1 and is included in the NBA's six-game schedule.

The Hawks, 22-29, are 10th in the east, coming off back-to-back losses and have gone 4-6 in their last 10. Despite their struggles, they boast the league's ninth-ranked offense with a rating of 118.8, led by Trae Young, who has averaged 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.9 assists while shooting 43.2%.

The 76ers, 30-20, have dropped to the fifth spot in the East after losing three straight games and have gone 3-7 in their last 10. They boast a top 10 net rating of 4.8, which ranks seventh and an offensive rating of 119.4 which ranks sixth.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Feb. 9

The Hawks have listed four players on their injury report. SF De'Andre Hunter (knee) is probable and SG Dejounte Murray (back) is questionable.

Meanwhile, F Mouhamed Gueye (back) and C Clint Capela (left adductor) are out.

Player Status Injury De'Andre Hunter probable knee Dejounte Murray questionable back Mouhamed Gueye out back Clint Capela out left adductor

What happened to Dejounte Murray?

Dejounte Murray has been listed as questionable for Friday's contest. He has been dealing with a lower back injury, which reportedly caused him to have stiffness.

Murray missed the last game against the Celtics on Monday due to the injury and will be a game-time decision for the contest.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 9

The 76ers have listed six players on their injury report. PF Nicolas Batum (hamstring), SG De'Anthony Melton (back), C Joel Embiid (knee) and PF Robert Covington (knee) are out.

PG Cameron Payne (knee) and SG Buddy Hield are newly acquired team members after the trade deadline and will be day-to-day.

Player Status Injury Nicolas Batum out hamstring De'Anthony Melton out back Joel Embiid out knee Robert Covington out knee Cameron Payne day-to-day Buddy Hield day-to-day

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left leg on Jan. 30 during the fourth quarter of a marque matchup against the Golden State Warriors when Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid's leg in a loose ball play.

Embiid underwent a successful procedure on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Peachtree TV for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

