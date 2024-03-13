Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will travel to Portland to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite it being so late in the season, this is the first meeting of the year between these two teams.

Atlanta has been forced to try and stay afloat without the services of Trae Young. With the All-Star point guard on the sidelines, the Hawks have managed to go on a bit of hot streak. They enter Wednesday's matchup after winning three of their last four games.

As for the Blazers, they have the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 18-46. They'll be looking to bounce back after suffering a loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

For fans who want to tune into Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers, the matchup is only being aired locally. However, NBA League Pass subscribers can still stream the game. Tip off is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Moneyline: Hawks (-162) vs Trail Blazers (+136)

Spread: Hawks -3.5 (-110) vs Trail Blazers +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): O217.5 (-110) vs U217.5 (-110)

With Trae Young out of action, Dejounte Murray has been called on to lead the charge for the Atlanta Hawks. He's stepped up in a big way, especially in their recent stretch.

Over his last four games, Murray is averaging 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists. His best outing was against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he erupted for 41 points.

In their first season post Damian Lillard trade, the Blazers are focusing on developing their youth. Their core is headlined by No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, who has steadily improved throughout his rookie campaign. The young guard is fresh off averaging 18.3 PPG and 6.0 APG in the month of February.

Due to their array of injuries, here is what the Atlanta Hawks' starting lineup could look like against Portland:

PG - Dejounte Murray | SG- Bogdan Bogdanovic | SF- De'Andre Hunter | PF- Vit Krejci | C- Clint Capela

Quin Synder will have to rely on a short rotation while the team works its way back to full health. Wesley Matthews, Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews will be those called upon to take on most of the bench minutes.

As for the Trail Blazers, they'll likely stick with their typical starting lineup:

PG- Scoot Henderson | SG- Anfernee Simons | SF- Kris Murray | PF- Jerami Grant | C- Deandre Ayton

Chauncey Billups deploys a deep rotation to allow multiple young players to see the floor on a nightly basis. His top options off the bench include Delano Banton, Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara.

Looking at the betting lines for this game, one thing to keep an eye on is Dejounte Murray's points (25.5). Seeing that he is the Hawks' main option now, he's going to get a lot of shot attempts. On top of that, the former All-Star is going up against a young and inexperienced Blazers backcourt.

Another player's points line to monitor is Jerami Grant (18.5). This number is three points less than what he is averaging for the season (21.0). Also, with Saddiq Bey out due to injury, the Hawks are thin on the wing. This could result in Grant going for a big game.

Even though they won't have their best player in the lineup, the Hawks should still be favored in this matchup. They are the more experienced team, and still have an All-Star-level talent in Murray suiting up.

It's clear that the Blazers are looking to the future and focusing on development at this point in the season. Knowing this, Atlanta should use this game as an opportunity to pick up a win in hopes up closing the gap in the standings.