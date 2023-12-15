Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 15, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks face the Toronto Raptors in an NBA regular-season game on Friday night. It will be the second matchup between the two teams this season as they clash anew at the tail end of a two-game set.

The Raptors beat the Hawks to snap their four-game losing streak in their previous meeting, and Toronto can sweep its two-game set at home against Atlanta in their quick rematch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. While there will be no television coverage, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+115) vs Raptors (-135)

Spread: Hawks +2.0 (-105) vs Raptors -2.0 (-115)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o243.5) vs Raptors (u243.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

As correctly projected in the previous preview, the Raptors took down the Hawks, 135-128, in their first meeting on Wednesday night.

The Raptors also went against the spread as they won by seven points even as the final combined score (263) was way over the closing line for the total score, which was at 241.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineups

Trae Young was cleared out of the Hawks' injury report for the Friday night rematch, which means he is expected to start again two nights after a 35-point blast in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter remains "questionable" for the Hawks due to quadriceps issues. Hunter, though, missed their first meeting and is also likely to miss the quick rematch, so expect Garrison Matthews to start again. Saddiq Bey, Dejounte Murray, and Clint Capela are expected to start for the Hawks too.

The Raptors are projected to go again with Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jacob Poeltl, Dennis Schroder, and OG Anunoby after they combined for 114 of their 135 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Key Players, Betting Tips

Trae Young played through his shoulder injury and defied point prop projections after dropping 35 points although in a losing effort. However, there are contrasting takes on Young's performance for the rematch as Draft Kings projected that he could explode again and PointsBet predicted that he might be contained this time.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby indeed stepped up for the Raptors as he tallied 22 points in their first meeting. Fan Duel believes Anunoby is up for another offensive explosion, but PointsBet projected that he could have a conservative outing this time.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Raptors once again the -135 favorites over the Hawks (+115 underdogs).

The opening line for the spread, though, remained close with the Raptors the -2.0 favorites. This time around, you might need to pay $115 to win $100 if you're going to bet on the Raptors to go against the spread, while a $100 earning on betting for the Hawks to defy the odds could cost you $105.

While the discrepancy in the spread race remains, the Raptors are still the safe picks to win against the Hawks considering how the first game went.