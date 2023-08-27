Austin Reaves blushes at Taylor Swift chants from fans during Manila sneaker expo

Austin Reaves has received a hero's welcome in the Philippines. The up-and-coming LA Lakers star helped carry Team USA to a win against New Zealand in their opening game, scoring 12 points off the bench and sparking a second-half rally.

Reaves also enjoyed loud cheers during his pregame intro and anytime he made a play on the court. The adoration followed him off the floor as well.

The Laker star attended a sneaker event for his signature shoe with the China-based brand Rigorer. While unveiling the “Rigorer AR1,” Reaves fielded questions from fans. One asked if he was single and he blushed. The crowd then began chanting “Taylor Swift! Taylor Swift!”

The reference came after Reaves was rumored to be dating the ultra-famous music star earlier this summer. They seem to be just that, rumors.

Austin Reaves clarifies Taylor Swift dating rumors

Reaves denied the romantic rumors multiple times. He said that he doesn't go out much at all, saying that he does not even go out to bars. He went on the "Full Send Podcast" and squashed the rumors:

"That s*** was funny. Everybody that knows me knows I don't go out, so everybody was like, 'The funniest thing about all of this is Austin being at a bar," Reaves said.

The rumor initially had the two seen being friendly on a night out, spotted at an Arkansas bar following Swift’s alleged breakup with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Reaves is from Arkansas, but it would be a strange sighting to see him at a bar, let alone Swift dabbling in a local watering hole in the small state of Arkansas.

Reaves was riding high in the social world after earning fame with his solid playoff run with the LA Lakers. On the other hand, Swift is frequently the centerpiece of celebrity tabloids and dating rumors.

Reaves said that he never even met Swift and does not run in the celebrity circle.

The original account to tweet the rumor was found to be a parody. The tweet caught fire though, and many were fooled by the internet once again.

Reaves is rumored to be dating Jenna Barber. The two are childhood friends and have been dating for nine years. They are high school sweethearts and both are from Arkansas.

The two attended different universities. Barber works in the pharmaceutical industry and is rumored to still live in Arkansas. She has been seen on the sidelines at many Lakers games cheering on Reaves.

Reaves signed a new contract this offseason.

