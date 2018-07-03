Australia, Philippines melee overshadows end of qualifying first round

Finland CREDIT: Twitter (@basketfinland)

Australia's sensational clash with the Philippines overshadowed the final matches of the first stage of qualification for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, as the likes of Finland and Bulgaria advanced.

Punches were thrown and a chair was launched during a melee on and off the court in the third quarter of Australia's clash with the Philippines in Bocaue.

Nine Philippines and four Australia players were ejected and the hosts were left with only three men when the Group B match resumed after order was restored.

Left with three in a clash between two teams who had already qualified, the Philippines had two more foul out to end an 89-53 defeat.

Also in Asia, Japan advanced after a 108-68 thrashing of Chinese Taipei, while Qatar progressed in thrilling fashion thanks to an 84-79 overtime win over Iraq.

In Europe, Group F ended with Finland and Bulgaria joining the Czech Republic in advancing.

Finland were too strong for Iceland 91-77 and Bulgaria moved through despite an 81-75 defeat to the Czechs.

Georgia, Estonia and Israel are also through, the latter after beating Great Britain 67-59.

In the Americas, Chile snuck through in Group B despite a 70-51 loss to Venezuela.

Colombia could have advanced, but they suffered a 98-71 defeat against Brazil.