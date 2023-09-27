Ayesha Curry flaunts track prowess in the desert as Steph Curry cheers as duo relishes Dubai getaway

It appears that Steph Curry is still enjoying his offseason with his wife Ayesha. Most NBA players are back on the hardwood for their respective training camps while the Currys are out in the desert, enjoying their married life before Steph heads back to San Francisco to work with his teammates.

Ayesha recently shared a glimpse of their Dubai getaway on her social media accounts. It was an interesting set of clips, considering how we got to witness the two running together in the desert. Ayesha couldn't help but flex her track and field background to prove that running in the pile of sand was a cakewalk for her. Of course, Steph Curry being the supportive husband he is, cheered on for his wife.

The Heartwarming Love Story of Ayesha and Steph Curry

Ayesha and Steph Curry's love story began long before Steph became an NBA sensation. The two first crossed paths as teenagers in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite living in different states, their connection was immediate, and a deep friendship blossomed.

After their initial meeting, the young couple maintained a long-distance relationship as Steph pursued his basketball career at Davidson College in North Carolina. Ayesha, a talented actress and entrepreneur, also followed her dreams in LA. Their commitment to one another withstood the challenges of distance and demanding schedules.

In 2008, after years of dating, Steph decided to pop the question. He chose to propose to Ayesha in a memorable way. He took her to the same church parking lot where they had first met and got down on one knee, asking her to be his wife. Ayesha, overwhelmed with joy, said yes, marking the beginning of their lifelong journey together.

Steph and Ayesha exchanged vows at a private wedding ceremony in 2011, where their cherished family members and intimate circle of friends were present. Following this joyous occasion, the couple has been blessed with three wonderful children: two daughters named Riley and Ryan, and a son named Canon.

Their social media profiles are brimming with endearing family snapshots, offering a glimpse into the deep connection they share and their profound affection for their children.

Steph Curry's marriage with Ayesha is a captivating tale of enduring love that has conquered challenges like time and physical separation. Their narrative, which commenced when they were young sweethearts and has now elevated them to the status of a dynamic couple in the realms of sports and entertainment, serves as a wellspring of motivation for countless individuals.