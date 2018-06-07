Ayton confident he'll be taken with top pick in NBA Draft

Deandre Ayton believes he has emerged as the only player the Phoenix Suns are considering with the first pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Confidence is always important, and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Deandre Ayton certainly has plenty as he eyes the number one pick.

Ayton – a one-year star at Arizona – is largely considered the most likely candidate to be selected by the Phoenix Suns with the top selection later this month, and he is already guaranteeing it.

The forward told media on Wednesday that after working out for the Suns he does not feel the need to impress anyone else. He already knows who is going to pick him.

"I know I'm going number one," Ayton said, and was then asked what he thought of partnering with Devin Booker.

"That’s Shaq and Kobe 2.0…We could really make something happen in Phoenix."

"I want to be the best two-way player coming into the league."



Ayton averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season for the Wildcats. He also averaged 1.9 blocks and made 61 per cent of his field-goal attempts.

Many believed the Suns were leaning toward selecting European star Luka Doncic with the top pick after hiring his former coach Igor Kokoskov as their own head coach. But Ayton seems certain he will be the top pick.