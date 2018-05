Back again: Warriors, Cavs to open NBA Finals at usual site

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA Finals start up right where they finished last year.

And right where they've opened every year since 2015.

Golden State hosts Cleveland on Thursday night to begin the record fourth straight meeting between the teams. It's the first time in NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL history that the same teams are meeting four straight times in the championship round.

The Warriors have had home-court advantage each time and won Game 1 in all three series. They went on to win last year's title in five games.

Golden State will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala as he continues to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee. The Cavaliers are waiting to see if Kevin Love will be cleared to play after missing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals with a concussion.