Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Back again: Warriors, Cavs to open NBA Finals at usual site

Back again: Warriors, Cavs to open NBA Finals at usual site

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 18:31 IST
21
AP Image

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA Finals start up right where they finished last year.

And right where they've opened every year since 2015.

Golden State hosts Cleveland on Thursday night to begin the record fourth straight meeting between the teams. It's the first time in NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL history that the same teams are meeting four straight times in the championship round.

The Warriors have had home-court advantage each time and won Game 1 in all three series. They went on to win last year's title in five games.

Golden State will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala as he continues to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee. The Cavaliers are waiting to see if Kevin Love will be cleared to play after missing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals with a concussion.

Anticipated or anticlimactic? Warriors-Cavs 4 in NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Warriors to face LeBron's Cavs in NBA Finals after taking...
RELATED STORY
Warriors, Cavs earned fourth straight Finals the hard way
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2018: Five storylines to follow for Cavs-Warriors
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James leads Cavs past Celtics and into NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Warriors back in NBA Finals again after test from Rockets
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers must do...
RELATED STORY
Cavs' Kevin Love questionable for NBA Finals opener due...
RELATED STORY
History beckons for Warriors and Cavaliers – the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...