Bagley just misses double-double as Kings top Bulls 129-102

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Mar 2019, 06:01 IST
AP Image

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield added 16 points and inched closer to Sacramento's single-season record for 3-pointers, and the Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes scored 15 points, De'Aaron Fox had 17 and Harry Giles added 16 to help Sacramento complete a second straight season sweep of Chicago. The Kings dominated in nearly every statistical category and outscored the Bullls 80-56 in the paint.

Zach LaVine had 18 points for the struggling Bulls (19-52). Chicago has lost five straight.

Hield made two 3s and has 231 this season. He needs 10 more to break Peja Stojakovic's single-season Kings record set in 2003-04. Stojakovic is currently Sacramento's assistant general manager.

Bagley, the second overall pick in the draft, managed to upstage his teammate with yet another strong game. Bagley scored 14 points in the second half to help the Kings pull away, made a handful of big plays including a coast-to-coast layup after blocking a shot by Robin Lopez, and finished one rebound shy of his 14th double-double this season.

The Kings needed it as they continue to maintain slim hopes of ending the NBA's longest active playoff drought. Sacramento, 4-8 since the All-Star break, began the day six games behind the Clippers for the eighth spot in the crowded Western Conference.

The Kings trailed early but got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Bogdan Bogdanovic to end the first quarter, then opened the second with a 20-4 run.

Hield had 10 points during the surge, Bagley split a pair of defenders on a three-point play, and Harrison Barnes added a breakaway dunk to put Sacramento ahead 44-27.

Things got chippy when Lopez and Giles picked up offsetting technical fouls with one second left in the first half.

Sacramento continued to pull away and led 96-66 late in the third quarter.

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen had 11 points and has scored in double figures for the 29th consecutive game, the longest streak by a Chicago player in eight years. ... The Bulls had four offensive rebounds and two second-chance points in the first half.

Kings: The 40 points scored in the first half by Chicago matched the fewest allowed by Sacramento this season. Phoenix was limited to 40 by the Kings on Dec. 4. ... The Kings have led by 30 points or more in three games this season.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Play at Phoenix on Monday.

Kings: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
