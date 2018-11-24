Ball not aware of his greatness - LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers duo LeBron James and Lonzo Ball

LeBron James believes Lonzo Ball "doesn't realise how great he is" after the 21-year-old caught the eye again in the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Second-year point guard Ball played a key role in the final quarter of a 90-83 win for the Lakers at Staples Center.

The 21-year-old scored just nine points, but claimed 10 rebounds and provided two assists, while showing great maturity with his decision making.

James thinks Ball can make even more of an impact if he backs himself.

"I think Zo, I think he just sometimes he doesn't realise how great he is," said the four-time NBA MVP.

"The things that he possesses out on the floor, when Zo realizes how good he is on the floor, it makes him a very dynamic player and it makes us even better. And he's been doing that as of late, his aggressiveness."

Lakers take care of business tonight in a low-scoring affair, beating the Jazz 90-83 #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/l4cjlPL5nt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 24, 2018

James added: "Even when he's not making, just his attack as you've seen earlier in the game, just him getting to the rim [is key],

"He missed a couple of them, that's absolutely fine. He had a couple charges, that's absolutely fine. When he's aggressive it just changes our dynamic of the team, and he's been doing it of late and we need him to continue to do that because he's very good."

The Lakers were guilty of a season-high 24 turnovers and although only 10 of those resulted in assists, James warned they can ill afford to be so sloppy.

"It was horrible. Horrible. Horrible,man," said the 33-year-old. "You look at the stats [it was bad], but offensively, we just found a way late in the game. But we just defended.

"The best thing about it, when we was turning the ball over, but we still held them in the half court. We did a number on them in the half court defensively. But we're not going to win many games like that, when you turn the ball over 24 times and just have 10 assists."