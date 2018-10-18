Bamberg battle back to claim Champions League win

Tyrese Rice helped Bamberg fight back from a slow start as they overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Dijon 73-64 and claim their first FIBA Champions League win of the season.

Bamberg scored just four points in the opening period but were helped by 42 points from their bench, with Rice pouring in a dozen in the final five minutes.

Tenerife improved to 2-0 with a 75-58 success over Nanterre 92 in a game in which they were never behind.

A strong defensive effort was key to Tenerife's win as they allowed just seven points to be scored in the first and fourth quarters.

Kendrick Perry and Anton Astapkovich contributed 15 points apiece while Vladimir Dragicevic had a double-double as Nizhny Novgorod won 93-82 at Wloclawek.

Promitheas Patras narrowly overcame Olimpija 79-77 in a topsy-turvy contest in which the lead changed hands on 16 occasions, while Fribourg Olympic thrashed Opava 97-79.

Neptunas Klaipeda were 78-63 victors against Besiktas, Avellino triumphed 96-77 against Ludwigsburg and Venezia beat Holon 111-104.