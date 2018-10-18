×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bamberg battle back to claim Champions League win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Oct 2018, 04:23 IST
Basketball view - cropped
View of a basketball

Tyrese Rice helped Bamberg fight back from a slow start as they overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Dijon 73-64 and claim their first FIBA Champions League win of the season.

Bamberg scored just four points in the opening period but were helped by 42 points from their bench, with Rice pouring in a dozen in the final five minutes.

Tenerife improved to 2-0 with a 75-58 success over Nanterre 92 in a game in which they were never behind.

A strong defensive effort was key to Tenerife's win as they allowed just seven points to be scored in the first and fourth quarters.

Kendrick Perry and Anton Astapkovich contributed 15 points apiece while Vladimir Dragicevic had a double-double as Nizhny Novgorod won 93-82 at Wloclawek.

Promitheas Patras narrowly overcame Olimpija 79-77 in a topsy-turvy contest in which the lead changed hands on 16 occasions, while Fribourg Olympic thrashed Opava 97-79.

Neptunas Klaipeda were 78-63 victors against Besiktas, Avellino triumphed 96-77 against Ludwigsburg and Venezia beat Holon 111-104.

Omnisport
NEWS
Brown condemns Champions League holders AEK to opening...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Highest scoring games of Anthony Davis'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 10 Post-up players
RELATED STORY
Basketball Champions League 2018-19: How the contenders...
RELATED STORY
5 Legendary performances of Kobe Bryant in NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 greatest Point Guards of all time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 NBA games in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Battle of the Injured: Penny Hardaway vs Derrick Rose
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Dunkers who never participated in the Slam...
RELATED STORY
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees 2018:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us