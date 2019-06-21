×
Barrett ready for Knicks pressure: I got a lot of attention at Duke!

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Jun 2019, 14:10 IST
RJBarrett - cropped
New Knicks star RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett is not worried by the scrutiny of becoming a New York Knicks player, pointing out that he was already a media sensation at Duke.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Knicks with the third overall pick in Thursday's 2019 NBA Draft, having seen ex-Duke team-mate Zion Williamson go to the New Orleans Pelicans with the number one selection.

New York have not won a championship since 1973 and last made the playoffs in 2012-13, meaning there is significant pressure on the highly rated Barrett to deliver at Madison Square Garden.

But the interest in Duke - with Barrett, Williamson and Cam Reddish on the same team - means the new Knicks star believes he is ready.

"I call New York just a bigger version of Toronto," Canadian Barrett said. "I'm kind of used to it already.

"When it comes to everything on the court with the fan base and everything, I just feel like I went to Duke and we got a lot of attention.

"Being in New York there's going to be a lot more, but I've just been built this way to handle it. Yeah, I'll be fine."

Barrett is now desperate to get started at MSG.

"I was fortunate enough to play there once this year with Duke," he said. "That was one of the craziest environments I've ever been in.

"I'm a player that plays with a lot of passion, competitiveness and excitement, so to be able to go in a home arena that has such a great fan base like that is going to make the game so much more fun. It's going to be great."

