Basketball officials apologize for Philippines brawl

Associated Press
NEWS
News
05 Jul 2018, 08:52 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Basketball officials from Australia and the Philippines have issued a joint apology for the vicious brawl during a World Cup qualifier on Monday that resulted in the ejection of 13 players.

Philippines basketball federation president Alfredo Panlilio and Ned Coten, president of Basketball Australia, said in the statement Thursday that the "actions displayed have no place on any basketball court."

"We wish to apologize to the entire basketball community worldwide, and in particular to our fantastic fans in the Philippines and Australia, for the behavior displayed by both teams and for bringing the game of basketball into disrepute."

World body FIBA has yet to announce any sanctions for the brawl that saw nine Philippines players ejected and four from Australia.

Australia assistant coach and former NBA player Luc Longley said on his return to Australia that the brawl at Philippine Arena in Ciudad de Victoria was the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court.

